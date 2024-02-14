BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Short Interest Down 17.9% in January

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 98,900 shares, a decline of 17.9% from the January 15th total of 120,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 99,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE:BLW traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.79. 15,290 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,430. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a one year low of $12.35 and a one year high of $14.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.74 and a 200 day moving average of $13.25.
BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. This is an increase from BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust
BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.
Read More
