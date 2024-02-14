Bloom Energy (BE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 15th. Analysts expect Bloom Energy to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bloom Energy Stock Performance

Shares of BE stock opened at $11.25 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 2.91. Bloom Energy has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $24.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BE. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth about $266,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the second quarter worth about $255,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth about $233,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on BE. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Bloom Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Bloom Energy from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Bloom Energy from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Featured Articles

