BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (DMB) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 16th

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DMB opened at $10.29 on Wednesday. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund has a 52-week low of $8.94 and a 52-week high of $11.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund during the first quarter worth $121,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

About BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in the tax-exempt investment grade debt obligations issued by or on behalf of states, territories and possessions of the United States and the District of Columbia and their political subdivisions, agencies and instrumentalities, or multistate agencies or authorities, and certain other specified securities.

