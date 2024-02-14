Brendan T.N. Caldwell Acquires 5,000 Shares of Urbana Co. (TSE:URB) Stock

Urbana Co. (TSE:URB – Get Free Report) Director Brendan T.N. Caldwell purchased 5,000 shares of Urbana stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.20 per share, with a total value of C$26,000.00.

Brendan T.N. Caldwell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Urbana alerts:

On Friday, November 17th, Brendan T.N. Caldwell purchased 1,300 shares of Urbana stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$4.60 per share, with a total value of C$5,980.00.

Urbana Price Performance

URB opened at C$5.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.05, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$52 million, a P/E ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.96 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.69. Urbana Co. has a one year low of C$3.61 and a one year high of C$5.62.

Urbana Increases Dividend

About Urbana

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 16th. This is an increase from Urbana’s previous annual dividend of $0.11. This represents a yield of 2.45%. Urbana’s payout ratio is currently 6.59%.

(Get Free Report)

Urbana Corporation is an investment fund launched and managed by Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. For its equity investment the fund primarily invests in public equity markets of United States and Canada. The fund primarily focuses on U.S. financial companies and Canadian resource companies for equity investments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Urbana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urbana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.