Brendan T.N. Caldwell Acquires 5,000 Shares of Urbana Co. (TSE:URB) Stock

Urbana Co. (TSE:URB – Get Free Report) Director Brendan T.N. Caldwell purchased 5,000 shares of Urbana stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.20 per share, with a total value of C$26,000.00.
Brendan T.N. Caldwell also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 17th, Brendan T.N. Caldwell purchased 1,300 shares of Urbana stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$4.60 per share, with a total value of C$5,980.00.
URB opened at C$5.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.05, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$52 million, a P/E ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.96 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.69. Urbana Co. has a one year low of C$3.61 and a one year high of C$5.62.
Urbana Corporation is an investment fund launched and managed by Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. For its equity investment the fund primarily invests in public equity markets of United States and Canada. The fund primarily focuses on U.S. financial companies and Canadian resource companies for equity investments.
