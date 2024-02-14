Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.00-$3.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.6-$2.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.59 billion. Bright Horizons Family Solutions also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.000-3.200 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BFAM shares. UBS Group raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $104.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bright Horizons Family Solutions presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $82.71.

BFAM opened at $105.90 on Wednesday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 1 year low of $71.65 and a 1 year high of $107.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.14. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.31, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.36.

In other news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.88, for a total value of $59,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,831,896.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 600 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.88, for a total transaction of $59,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,753 shares in the company, valued at $3,831,896.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 5,000 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total value of $455,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,810,479.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,805 shares of company stock worth $713,605 in the last quarter. 1.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BFAM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the second quarter worth $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 141.6% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 118.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 25.6% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 159.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

