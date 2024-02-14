Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) PT Raised to $100.00

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Barclays from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 4.27% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BFAM. UBS Group upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $104.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bright Horizons Family Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.88.

Shares of NYSE BFAM traded up $8.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.46. The company had a trading volume of 150,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,729. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a twelve month low of $71.65 and a twelve month high of $107.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.36.

In related news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.88, for a total value of $59,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,753 shares in the company, valued at $3,831,896.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.88, for a total transaction of $59,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,753 shares in the company, valued at $3,831,896.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total transaction of $455,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,810,479.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,805 shares of company stock worth $713,605. 1.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BFAM. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the second quarter worth $13,020,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 14.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 470,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,531,000 after acquiring an additional 61,211 shares in the last quarter. Clearfield Capital Management LP bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,847,000. Advisor OS LLC boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 7,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,326,000.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

