British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Plans $0.74 Quarterly Dividend

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.7431 per share on Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th.

British American Tobacco has raised its dividend by an average of 2.0% annually over the last three years. British American Tobacco has a dividend payout ratio of 57.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect British American Tobacco to earn $5.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.93 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.1%.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

British American Tobacco Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:BTI opened at $30.47 on Wednesday. British American Tobacco has a 12-month low of $28.35 and a 12-month high of $38.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on BTI. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BTI

Institutional Trading of British American Tobacco

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in British American Tobacco by 170.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in British American Tobacco by 230.4% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 7.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.