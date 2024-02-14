Brokerages Set Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Price Target at $101.38

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $101.38.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th.

In related news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 36,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total value of $3,895,411.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,202 shares in the company, valued at $3,742,324.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Cardinal Health by 59.8% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAH opened at $104.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.09, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.25 and a 200 day moving average of $97.36. Cardinal Health has a fifty-two week low of $68.53 and a fifty-two week high of $111.40.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $57.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.02 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 57.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cardinal Health will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $0.5006 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.74%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

