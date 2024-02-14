Brokerages Set Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Target Price at $23.83

Shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.83.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CSTM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Constellium from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Constellium in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Constellium from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Shares of Constellium stock opened at $18.36 on Wednesday. Constellium has a twelve month low of $13.40 and a twelve month high of $20.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.72.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSTM. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Constellium by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Constellium by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Constellium by 138.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Constellium during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Constellium by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, other transportation and industrial end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

