Brokerages Set Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC) Target Price at $29.65

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.56.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital raised shares of Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised shares of Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fluence Energy

In related news, major shareholder Siemens Pension Trust E. V sold 7,087,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $156,279,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,761,131 shares in the company, valued at $259,332,938.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLNC. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Fluence Energy by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Fluence Energy by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Fluence Energy by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fluence Energy by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Fluence Energy by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. 53.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fluence Energy Trading Down 6.7 %

NASDAQ FLNC opened at $20.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.64 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.17 and a 200-day moving average of $22.37. Fluence Energy has a 1-year low of $14.70 and a 1-year high of $31.32.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Fluence Energy had a negative net margin of 2.72% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $363.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Fluence Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Fluence Energy will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Fluence Energy Company Profile

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

Featured Stories

