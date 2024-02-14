Brokerages Set Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Price Target at $87.00

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th.

Ormat Technologies stock opened at $64.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Ormat Technologies has a 1 year low of $58.73 and a 1 year high of $93.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.41.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORA. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Ormat Technologies by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,963 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $360,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,424 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,095 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 8,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,650,385 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $380,541,000 after purchasing an additional 20,844 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

