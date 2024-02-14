Brokerages Set Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK) PT at $4.76

Shares of Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.76.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on COOK shares. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Traeger from $6.50 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Traeger from $3.00 to $2.80 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Traeger in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 target price for the company.

Get Traeger alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Traeger

Traeger Trading Down 9.6 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Traeger

Traeger stock opened at $2.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.68 million, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 0.98. Traeger has a 12-month low of $2.04 and a 12-month high of $6.70.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Traeger by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,499,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,744,000 after acquiring an additional 304,660 shares in the last quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Traeger by 223.8% in the 4th quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 1,165,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 805,546 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in shares of Traeger by 96.3% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 28,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 14,054 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Traeger by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 153,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 34,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Traeger by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 111,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 12,777 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.28% of the company’s stock.

Traeger Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbecue grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Traeger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Traeger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.