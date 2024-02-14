Brokerages Set Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) PT at $36.00

Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

Separately, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Monday, December 18th.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

View Our Latest Report on TPH

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPH. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 168.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $34.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Tri Pointe Homes has a 1-year low of $21.84 and a 1-year high of $36.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.35 and a 200-day moving average of $30.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.53.

About Tri Pointe Homes

(Get Free Report

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.