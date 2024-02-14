Brokerages Set Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) PT at $36.00

Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.00.
Separately, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Monday, December 18th.
Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $34.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Tri Pointe Homes has a 1-year low of $21.84 and a 1-year high of $36.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.35 and a 200-day moving average of $30.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.53.
Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.
