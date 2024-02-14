Brokers Issue Forecasts for Bombardier Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:BBD)

Bombardier Inc. (TSE:BBD – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bombardier in a research note issued on Thursday, February 8th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bombardier’s FY2024 earnings at $5.87 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.03 EPS.

Bombardier has a twelve month low of C$7.83 and a twelve month high of C$13.18.

