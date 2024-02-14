Brokers Issue Forecasts for Bombardier Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:BBD)

Bombardier Inc. (TSE:BBD – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bombardier in a research note issued on Thursday, February 8th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bombardier’s FY2024 earnings at $5.87 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.03 EPS.
Bombardier Price Performance
Bombardier has a twelve month low of C$7.83 and a twelve month high of C$13.18.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Bombardier
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- 5 top office REITs to buy now
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- It’s time to put Shopify stock back on the buy list
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- 5 best fintech stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.