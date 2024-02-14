Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Hits New 52-Week High at $23.75

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.75 and last traded at $23.75, with a volume of 958 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a report on Monday, November 13th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

Get Brookfield Business Partners alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on BBU

Brookfield Business Partners Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.21.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $6.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $5.67. Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The business had revenue of $13.41 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Business Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is currently 3.85%.

Insider Transactions at Brookfield Business Partners

In other news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 387,068 shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total value of $867,032.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,981,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,158,367.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 5,732,783 shares of company stock valued at $12,598,396 in the last 90 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 27,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 123,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Business Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 237,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after acquiring an additional 5,877 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializing in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, infrastructure services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.