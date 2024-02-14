Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the four analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.00.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Bruker in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Bruker from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Bruker in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock.
BRKR stock opened at $76.79 on Wednesday. Bruker has a twelve month low of $53.79 and a twelve month high of $84.84. The company has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 35.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Bruker’s payout ratio is 9.22%.
Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.
