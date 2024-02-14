Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Issues Earnings Results

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical research company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $844.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.35 million. Bruker had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 32.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Bruker updated its FY24 guidance to $2.71-$2.76 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 2.710-2.760 EPS.
Bruker Price Performance
NASDAQ BRKR traded up $2.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $79.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 424,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,611. The stock has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 35.39, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14. Bruker has a fifty-two week low of $53.79 and a fifty-two week high of $84.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.89.
Bruker Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Bruker’s payout ratio is 9.22%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Bruker in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bruker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Bruker in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Bruker from $63.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bruker has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.71.
About Bruker
Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.
