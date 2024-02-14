Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Issues Earnings Results

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical research company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $844.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.35 million. Bruker had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 32.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Bruker updated its FY24 guidance to $2.71-$2.76 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 2.710-2.760 EPS.

NASDAQ BRKR traded up $2.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $79.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 424,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,611. The stock has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 35.39, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14. Bruker has a fifty-two week low of $53.79 and a fifty-two week high of $84.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Bruker’s payout ratio is 9.22%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bruker by 4.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,253,314 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $723,588,000 after acquiring an additional 487,688 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Bruker by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,135,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $716,042,000 after buying an additional 291,386 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Bruker by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,308,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $260,877,000 after buying an additional 71,574 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Bruker by 84.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,553,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $114,867,000 after buying an additional 710,228 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Bruker by 12.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,336,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $85,960,000 after acquiring an additional 144,861 shares in the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Bruker in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bruker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Bruker in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Bruker from $63.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bruker has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.71.

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

