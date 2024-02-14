BWS Financial Comments on A10 Networks, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:ATEN)

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Free Report) – Analysts at BWS Financial decreased their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for A10 Networks in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 7th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now anticipates that the communications equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.13. BWS Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for A10 Networks’ current full-year earnings is $0.66 per share. BWS Financial also issued estimates for A10 Networks’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

A10 Networks Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ATEN opened at $12.87 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.31. A10 Networks has a 52 week low of $10.03 and a 52 week high of $15.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $953.81 million, a P/E ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 1.12.

A10 Networks Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at A10 Networks

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. A10 Networks’s payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

In other A10 Networks news, CFO Brian Becker sold 4,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $57,437.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,299 shares in the company, valued at $677,659.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brian Becker sold 4,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $57,437.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,299 shares in the company, valued at $677,659.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 15,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.71, for a total transaction of $199,915.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 491,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,250,955.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,951 shares of company stock worth $1,234,714. 5.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATEN. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in A10 Networks by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,419 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,373 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,836 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,860 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and microservices; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

