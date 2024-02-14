California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.14 Per Share

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital reduced their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for California Resources in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 7th. Roth Capital analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.50. The consensus estimate for California Resources’ current full-year earnings is $5.24 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for California Resources’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of California Resources from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of California Resources from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of California Resources from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $64.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

California Resources Price Performance

Shares of CRC opened at $52.46 on Monday. California Resources has a 1-year low of $34.02 and a 1-year high of $58.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in California Resources during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in California Resources during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in California Resources during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in California Resources during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in California Resources by 67,800.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

