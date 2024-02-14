Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.00.
Several brokerages have weighed in on CMBM. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $5.50 to $5.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Cambium Networks from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $12.50 to $12.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Cambium Networks by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in Cambium Networks by 19.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Cambium Networks by 22.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cambium Networks by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Cambium Networks by 2.7% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 46,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of Cambium Networks stock opened at $4.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 0.95. Cambium Networks has a 1-year low of $3.53 and a 1-year high of $22.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.21.
Cambium Networks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures wireless broadband and Wi-Fi networking infrastructure solutions. The company offers point-to-point fixed wireless backhaul and point-to-multipoint fixed wireless solutions; and enterprise solutions comprising cnMatrix cloud-managed wireless-aware switching solution, Xirrus Wi-Fi solutions, and Wi-Fi 6 access points which support cnMaestro and Xirrus XMS management.
