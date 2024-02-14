Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CMBM. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $5.50 to $5.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Cambium Networks from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $12.50 to $12.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Get Cambium Networks alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMBM

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cambium Networks

In related news, Director Kevin J. Lynch purchased 15,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.03 per share, with a total value of $62,743.07. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,878.07. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have purchased 17,569 shares of company stock valued at $72,093 over the last three months. 57.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Cambium Networks by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in Cambium Networks by 19.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Cambium Networks by 22.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cambium Networks by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Cambium Networks by 2.7% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 46,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cambium Networks Price Performance

Shares of Cambium Networks stock opened at $4.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 0.95. Cambium Networks has a 1-year low of $3.53 and a 1-year high of $22.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.21.

About Cambium Networks

(Get Free Report

Cambium Networks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures wireless broadband and Wi-Fi networking infrastructure solutions. The company offers point-to-point fixed wireless backhaul and point-to-multipoint fixed wireless solutions; and enterprise solutions comprising cnMatrix cloud-managed wireless-aware switching solution, Xirrus Wi-Fi solutions, and Wi-Fi 6 access points which support cnMaestro and Xirrus XMS management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cambium Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambium Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.