Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Posted by on Feb 14th, 2024

Shares of Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBMGet Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CMBM. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $5.50 to $5.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Cambium Networks from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $12.50 to $12.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMBM

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kevin J. Lynch purchased 15,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.03 per share, with a total value of $62,743.07. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,878.07. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 17,569 shares of company stock valued at $72,093 over the last three months. 57.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cambium Networks

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Cambium Networks by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in Cambium Networks by 19.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Cambium Networks by 22.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cambium Networks by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Cambium Networks by 2.7% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 46,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cambium Networks Price Performance

Shares of Cambium Networks stock opened at $4.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 0.95. Cambium Networks has a 1-year low of $3.53 and a 1-year high of $22.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.21.

About Cambium Networks

(Get Free Report

Cambium Networks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures wireless broadband and Wi-Fi networking infrastructure solutions. The company offers point-to-point fixed wireless backhaul and point-to-multipoint fixed wireless solutions; and enterprise solutions comprising cnMatrix cloud-managed wireless-aware switching solution, Xirrus Wi-Fi solutions, and Wi-Fi 6 access points which support cnMaestro and Xirrus XMS management.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM)

Receive News & Ratings for Cambium Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambium Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.