Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cantaloupe in a report issued on Thursday, February 8th. William Blair analyst C. Kennedy now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.11. The consensus estimate for Cantaloupe’s current full-year earnings is $0.15 per share.

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Cantaloupe in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.63.

Shares of Cantaloupe stock opened at $6.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $452.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Cantaloupe has a 1 year low of $5.05 and a 1 year high of $8.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.00 and a 200 day moving average of $6.97.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTLP. Towerview LLC grew its stake in shares of Cantaloupe by 12.5% in the third quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Cantaloupe during the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cantaloupe by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 396,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after buying an additional 73,700 shares during the last quarter. 74.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, micro-markets, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment or asset tracking devices.

