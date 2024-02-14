Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) Rating Reiterated by Barrington Research

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at Barrington Research in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $10.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Barrington Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 53.14% from the company’s current price.

Cantaloupe Stock Up 5.2 %

CTLP stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.53. 142,083 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,860. The company has a market cap of $475.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.37 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cantaloupe has a 52 week low of $5.05 and a 52 week high of $8.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cantaloupe

In other Cantaloupe news, CEO Ravi Venkatesan purchased 7,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.45 per share, for a total transaction of $49,981.05. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 128,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,844.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cantaloupe

About Cantaloupe

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Cantaloupe by 101.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,356 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe in the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, micro-markets, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment or asset tracking devices.

Further Reading

