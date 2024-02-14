Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV) Sets New 52-Week High at $30.50

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $30.50 and last traded at $30.50, with a volume of 93367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.43.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital Group Dividend Value ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,283,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,329,000 after buying an additional 1,385,299 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 20.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,795,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,874,000 after buying an additional 1,161,371 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,331,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,932,000 after buying an additional 824,110 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,124,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,073,000 after buying an additional 468,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 117.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,098,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,293,000 after buying an additional 2,211,266 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

