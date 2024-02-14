CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
CapStar Financial Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CSTR opened at $17.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $354.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.02. CapStar Financial has a fifty-two week low of $11.22 and a fifty-two week high of $19.47.
CapStar Financial Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This is an increase from CapStar Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. CapStar Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.03%.
Institutional Trading of CapStar Financial
CapStar Financial Company Profile
CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits; and mortgage banking products, as well as wealth management and treasury management services.
