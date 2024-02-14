Cardinal Energy Ltd. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (TSE:CJ)

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th.

Cardinal Energy Price Performance

Cardinal Energy stock opened at C$6.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$999.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10, a PEG ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.88. Cardinal Energy has a 52 week low of C$5.75 and a 52 week high of C$7.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC cut their price objective on Cardinal Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Raymond James cut their target price on Cardinal Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, ATB Capital cut their price objective on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$9.50 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.

Insider Activity at Cardinal Energy

In related news, Director John Albert Brussa purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$6.70 per share, with a total value of C$134,000.00. Insiders purchased 44,000 shares of company stock worth $286,660 in the last ninety days. 24.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cardinal Energy Company Profile

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

