Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reiterated a hold rating and issued a $9.55 price target (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a report on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised Carrols Restaurant Group from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $9.55 price objective (down from $13.00) on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a hold rating on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:TAST opened at $9.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.21. The firm has a market cap of $513.39 million, a P/E ratio of 157.00 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.66. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $9.54.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the second quarter worth $26,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the third quarter worth $34,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,059 shares during the period. 29.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King and Popeyes franchisee. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

