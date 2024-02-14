Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) Shares Gap Up to $43.79

Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $43.79, but opened at $45.90. Cass Information Systems shares last traded at $47.43, with a volume of 10,814 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on CASS. Piper Sandler raised Cass Information Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cass Information Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Cass Information Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

Get Cass Information Systems alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Cass Information Systems

Cass Information Systems Price Performance

Cass Information Systems Dividend Announcement

The company has a market cap of $619.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Cass Information Systems’s payout ratio is currently 55.05%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CASS. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cass Information Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 277.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 988 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 60.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Cass Information Systems in the third quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cass Information Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Cass Information Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. Its services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cass Information Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cass Information Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.