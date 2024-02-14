CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CBFV. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on CB Financial Services in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of CB Financial Services in a report on Monday, February 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ CBFV opened at $22.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $113.25 million, a PE ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.42. CB Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $17.20 and a fifty-two week high of $27.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.88%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBFV. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CB Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in CB Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $233,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in CB Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $266,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in CB Financial Services by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in CB Financial Services by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. 31.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

