Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) versus Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Head to Head Analysis

Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) and Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Celularity and Abeona Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Celularity $17.98 million 4.21 $14.19 million N/A N/A Abeona Therapeutics $1.41 million 110.85 -$39.70 million N/A N/A

Celularity has higher revenue and earnings than Abeona Therapeutics.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Celularity 0 0 0 0 N/A Abeona Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Celularity and Abeona Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Abeona Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $38.00, indicating a potential upside of 502.22%. Given Abeona Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Abeona Therapeutics is more favorable than Celularity.

Profitability

This table compares Celularity and Abeona Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celularity -1,226.72% 30.79% 13.28% Abeona Therapeutics N/A -187.76% -60.86%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.0% of Celularity shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.0% of Abeona Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.7% of Celularity shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Abeona Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Celularity has a beta of 0.25, suggesting that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Abeona Therapeutics has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Abeona Therapeutics beats Celularity on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Celularity



Celularity Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops off-the-shelf placental-derived allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, immune, and infectious diseases. It operates through three segments: Cell Therapy, Degenerative Disease, and BioBanking. The company's lead therapeutic programs include CYCART-19, an allogeneic CAR-T cell for the treatment of non-Hodkin's lymphoma (NHL) and mantle cell lymphoma (MCL); CYNK-001, an allogeneic unmodified natural killer cell that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and APPL-001, a genetically modified placental-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell for the treatment of Crohn's disease. It is also developing CYCART-201 for the treatment of NHL and MCL, and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 positive cancers; CYNK-301, a next generation chimeric antigen receptor-natural killer (CAR-NK) for treating relapse refractory AML; CYNK-302, a CAR-NK to treat non-small cell lung cancer; and pExo-001, a human postpartum placenta derived exosome product for the treatment of osteoarthritis. It also produces, sells, and licenses products that are used in surgical and wound care markets, such as Biovance, Biovance 3L, Interfyl, and Centaflex; and collects and stores stem cells from umbilical cords and placentas under the LifebankUSA brand. The company has licensing agreement with Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. for the development and commercialization of licensed CD19 CAR-T products; and research collaboration services agreement with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to support the research of allogeneic cell therapy candidates. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Florham Park, New Jersey.

About Abeona Therapeutics



Abeona Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B. It is also developing ABO-201 gene therapy for juvenile Batten disease; ABO-202 gene therapy for treatment of infantile Batten disease; EB-201 for for epidermolysis bullosa (EB); ABO-301 for Fanconi anemia disorder; and ABO-302 using a novel CRISPR/Cas9-based gene editing approach to gene therapy program for rare blood diseases. Further, it is involved in marketing MuGard, a mucoadhesive oral wound rinse for the management of mucositis, stomatitis, aphthous ulcers, and traumatic ulcers. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. has collaborations with EB Research Partnership and Epidermolysis Bullosa Medical Research Foundation that focus on gene therapy treatments for EB; and Brammer Bio for commercial translation of ABO-102. The company was formerly known as PlasmaTech Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Abeona Therapeutics Inc. in June 2015. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

