CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $24.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.32 million. CEVA had a negative net margin of 12.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS.

CEVA Stock Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ CEVA opened at $20.84 on Wednesday. CEVA has a 12-month low of $16.38 and a 12-month high of $36.29. The company has a market capitalization of $491.01 million, a PE ratio of -34.22 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.45 and its 200-day moving average is $21.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of CEVA in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

Institutional Trading of CEVA

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of CEVA by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 6,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of CEVA by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,969 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 3,789 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of CEVA in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of CEVA in the fourth quarter valued at $318,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of CEVA by 138.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 16,714 shares in the last quarter. 82.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CEVA

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

