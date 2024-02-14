CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $20.19, but opened at $22.50. CEVA shares last traded at $24.02, with a volume of 32,014 shares changing hands.

The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. CEVA had a negative net margin of 12.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $24.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get CEVA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of CEVA in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CEVA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CEVA

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEVA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CEVA by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,002,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,261,000 after buying an additional 103,682 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in CEVA by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,575,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,565,000 after acquiring an additional 116,271 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CEVA by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,894,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,018,000 after acquiring an additional 30,092 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of CEVA by 13.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,175,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,034,000 after purchasing an additional 136,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in CEVA by 6.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 809,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,672,000 after purchasing an additional 45,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

CEVA Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.08. The firm has a market cap of $562.64 million, a P/E ratio of -40.71 and a beta of 1.10.

About CEVA

(Get Free Report)

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CEVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEVA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.