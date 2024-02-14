CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) Short Interest Update

CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the January 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet upgraded CF Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Insider Buying and Selling at CF Bankshares

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CF Bankshares

In other news, Director David L. Royer bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,012 shares in the company, valued at $480,192. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of CF Bankshares by 1.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 522,242 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,834,000 after purchasing an additional 7,601 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CF Bankshares by 15.1% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 252,105 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,032,000 after acquiring an additional 33,015 shares during the period. First Manhattan CO. LLC. raised its holdings in shares of CF Bankshares by 2.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 177,019 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in CF Bankshares by 92.4% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 173,519 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after acquiring an additional 83,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in CF Bankshares by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 149,830 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 20,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.23% of the company’s stock.

CF Bankshares Price Performance

NASDAQ CFBK traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $21.05. 4,091 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,655. CF Bankshares has a 1-year low of $14.69 and a 1-year high of $22.00. The company has a market cap of $111.35 million, a P/E ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.92.

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The savings and loans company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. CF Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $12.79 million during the quarter.

CF Bankshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. CF Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.20%.

About CF Bankshares

CF Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking accounts, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans and equipment leases; residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services; retail banking services and products.

Further Reading

