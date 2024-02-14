ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Shares Sold by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P trimmed its position in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,119,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258,631 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 1.09% of ChampionX worth $75,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHX. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 1,075.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ChampionX by 654.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 683.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ChampionX by 391.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in ChampionX by 108.6% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

CHX stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.06. The company had a trading volume of 234,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,611,468. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.43 and a 200-day moving average of $31.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ChampionX Co. has a one year low of $23.66 and a one year high of $38.37. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.45.

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $943.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.33 million. ChampionX had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Research analysts predict that ChampionX Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This is a boost from ChampionX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is 21.66%.

CHX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered ChampionX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on ChampionX from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of ChampionX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.50.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

