Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Check-Cap Stock Performance

Shares of Check-Cap stock opened at $2.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.96. Check-Cap has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $4.63.

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The medical research company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.39. On average, equities analysts expect that Check-Cap will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Check-Cap

About Check-Cap

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Check-Cap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Check-Cap during the first quarter worth $57,000. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check-Cap during the first quarter worth $91,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Check-Cap by 51.2% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 141,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 47,868 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Check-Cap by 363.4% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 224,696 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 176,207 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based screening technology that utilizes ultra-low-dose X-rays to scan the inner lining of the colon for precancerous polyps, and other structural abnormalities in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule for detection of suspected polyps; C-Scan Track, a disposable system attached to the patient's back through biocompatible adhesive skin patches; and C-Scan View software, a client/server-based application that enables procedure data download from the C-Scan Track, data analysis, and report generation.

Featured Stories

