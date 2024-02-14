Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) is Banco de Sabadell S.A’s 9th Largest Position

Banco de Sabadell S.A lowered its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the period. Chevron comprises about 2.6% of Banco de Sabadell S.A’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 104,997.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,395,858,000 after purchasing an additional 24,467,521 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,058,235,000. Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 15,457.0% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 5,378,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $537,835,000 after acquiring an additional 5,343,782 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,906,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 570.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,813,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $504,913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393,200 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. TD Cowen downgraded Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.95.

Chevron Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:CVX traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $150.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,955,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,791,169. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $139.62 and a 1 year high of $172.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $148.17 and a 200-day moving average of $154.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.17%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

