Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Banco de Sabadell S.A

Banco de Sabadell S.A lessened its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for 2.6% of Banco de Sabadell S.A’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Chevron in the third quarter worth $26,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 80.0% in the third quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Chevron in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CVX traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $150.77. 1,955,773 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,791,169. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $148.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $139.62 and a 52 week high of $172.88. The stock has a market cap of $284.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.13.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.09 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.17%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CVX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. DZ Bank lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.95.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

