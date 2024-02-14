China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

China Natural Resources Price Performance

CHNR stock opened at $0.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.38 and its 200 day moving average is $1.70. China Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $4.40.

China Natural Resources Company Profile

China Natural Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining of metal properties in the People's Republic of China. It explores for lead, silver, and other nonferrous metals. The company holds interest in the Moruogu Tong mine that covers an area of 7.81 square kilometers located in Bayannaoer City, Inner Mongolia.

