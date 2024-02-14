China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
China Natural Resources Price Performance
CHNR stock opened at $0.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.38 and its 200 day moving average is $1.70. China Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $4.40.
China Natural Resources Company Profile
