ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Shares Gap Up to $29.66

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOSGet Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $29.66, but opened at $30.36. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES shares last traded at $29.89, with a volume of 27,094 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Stock Down 2.8 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.20 and its 200 day moving average is $25.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. 7.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in the People's Republic of China, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and Other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Others segments.

