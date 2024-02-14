ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Shares Gap Up to $29.66

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $29.66, but opened at $30.36. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES shares last traded at $29.89, with a volume of 27,094 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.20 and its 200 day moving average is $25.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.91.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. 7.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in the People's Republic of China, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and Other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Others segments.

