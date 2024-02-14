CI Financial (NYSE:CIXXF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXXF – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 40,311 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 139% from the previous session’s volume of 16,863 shares.The stock last traded at $11.77 and had previously closed at $11.67.

CI Financial Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.39.

Get CI Financial alerts:

CI Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.1492 per share. This is a boost from CI Financial’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a yield of 5.27%. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 256.53%.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.