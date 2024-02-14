Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) Position Raised by Cornerstone Advisors LLC

Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI – Free Report) by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,183 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC owned about 0.52% of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,241,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund during the second quarter valued at about $700,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 866,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,084,000 after purchasing an additional 57,387 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,352,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,543,000 after buying an additional 36,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $318,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund stock opened at $11.52 on Wednesday. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.62 and a 1 year high of $13.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.19.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Announces Dividend

About Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 16th.

(Free Report)

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.