Comparing Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) and Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) and Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Bridgewater Bancshares and Enterprise Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bridgewater Bancshares 17.46% 11.67% 0.87% Enterprise Financial Services 23.28% 12.76% 1.43%

Volatility and Risk

Bridgewater Bancshares has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enterprise Financial Services has a beta of 1, indicating that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bridgewater Bancshares 0 0 2 0 3.00 Enterprise Financial Services 0 1 2 0 2.67

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Bridgewater Bancshares and Enterprise Financial Services, as reported by MarketBeat.

Bridgewater Bancshares presently has a consensus price target of $15.75, indicating a potential upside of 34.16%. Enterprise Financial Services has a consensus price target of $49.33, indicating a potential upside of 27.21%. Given Bridgewater Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Bridgewater Bancshares is more favorable than Enterprise Financial Services.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bridgewater Bancshares and Enterprise Financial Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bridgewater Bancshares $228.85 million 1.44 $39.96 million $1.26 9.32 Enterprise Financial Services $833.64 million 1.74 $194.06 million $5.08 7.63

Enterprise Financial Services has higher revenue and earnings than Bridgewater Bancshares. Enterprise Financial Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bridgewater Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.1% of Bridgewater Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.4% of Enterprise Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. 22.0% of Bridgewater Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Enterprise Financial Services shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Enterprise Financial Services beats Bridgewater Bancshares on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial loans to sole proprietorships, partnerships, corporations, and other business enterprises to finance accounts receivable or inventory, capital assets, or other business-related purposes; paycheck protection program loans; construction and land development loans; 1-4 family mortgage loans; multifamily lending products; owner and non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans; and consumer and other loans. In addition, the company online, mobile, and direct banking services. Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Saint Louis Park, Minnesota.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans. In addition, it offers treasury management and international trade services; tax credit brokerage services consisting of the acquisition of tax credits and sale of these tax credits to clients; and financial and estate planning, investment management, and trust services to businesses, individuals, institutions, retirement plans, and non-profit organizations. Further, the company offers fiduciary, financial advisory, and merchant processing services; and debit and credit cards. Additionally, it provides international banking, insurance, internet and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, positive pay, fraud detection and prevention, automated payable, check imaging, and statement and document imaging services; and cash management products, controlled disbursements, repurchase agreements, and sweep investment accounts. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Clayton, Missouri.

