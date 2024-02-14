Comparing Collective Audience (NASDAQ:CAUD) and CGI (NYSE:GIB)

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Free Report) and Collective Audience (NASDAQ:CAUD – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.0% of CGI shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.4% of Collective Audience shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.9% of CGI shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 58.0% of Collective Audience shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get CGI alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for CGI and Collective Audience, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CGI 0 0 0 0 N/A Collective Audience 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CGI and Collective Audience’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CGI $10.60 billion 2.44 $1.21 billion $5.13 21.73 Collective Audience N/A N/A -$2.50 million N/A N/A

CGI has higher revenue and earnings than Collective Audience.

Profitability

This table compares CGI and Collective Audience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CGI 11.34% 20.65% 10.78% Collective Audience N/A N/A -13.45%

Volatility and Risk

CGI has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Collective Audience has a beta of -1.59, indicating that its share price is 259% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CGI beats Collective Audience on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CGI

(Get Free Report)

CGI Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services. It serves clients operating in government, banking and capital market, health, utility, communication and media, oil and gas, space, manufacturing, insurance, life sciences, retail and consumer service, and transportation and logistics sectors. The company operates in Canada, France, Spain, Portugal, the United States, Germany, Sweden, Norway, the United Kingdom, Australia, Finland, Poland, Baltics, the Netherlands, Denmark, Czech Republic, India, the Philippines, Asia Pacific, and internationally. Western and Southern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as CGI Group Inc. and changed its name to CGI Inc. in January 2019. CGI Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

About Collective Audience

(Get Free Report)

Collective Audience, Inc. provides e-commerce and digital consumer acquisition solutions in the United States. Its digital marketing business enables brands and agencies to advertise across digital media and connected TV platforms. The company is headquartered in New York, New York. Collective Audience, Inc. is a subsidiary of Logiq, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.