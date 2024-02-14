Comparing Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) and Gamer Pakistan (NASDAQ:GPAK)

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) and Gamer Pakistan (NASDAQ:GPAK – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Live Nation Entertainment and Gamer Pakistan’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Live Nation Entertainment 2.69% 162.05% 3.07% Gamer Pakistan N/A -758.65% -145.17%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Live Nation Entertainment and Gamer Pakistan’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Live Nation Entertainment $16.68 billion 1.21 $149.22 million $1.46 60.10 Gamer Pakistan N/A N/A -$310,000.00 N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Live Nation Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than Gamer Pakistan.

71.0% of Live Nation Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Live Nation Entertainment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Live Nation Entertainment and Gamer Pakistan, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Live Nation Entertainment 0 0 12 0 3.00 Gamer Pakistan 0 0 0 0 N/A

Live Nation Entertainment currently has a consensus price target of $109.91, indicating a potential upside of 25.25%. Given Live Nation Entertainment’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Live Nation Entertainment is more favorable than Gamer Pakistan.

Summary

Live Nation Entertainment beats Gamer Pakistan on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists. The Ticketing segment manages the ticketing operations, including the provision of ticketing software and services to clients for tickets and event information through its primary websites livenation.com and ticketmaster.com, as well as through other websites, mobile apps, retail outlets, and call centers; and provides ticket resale services. This segment sells tickets for its events and third-party clients in various live event categories; offers ticketing services for arenas, stadiums, amphitheaters, music clubs, concert promoters, professional sports franchises and leagues, college sports teams, performing arts venues, museums, and theaters. The Sponsorship & Advertising segment sells international, national, and local sponsorships and placement of advertising, including signage and promotional programs; rich media offering that comprise advertising related with live streaming and music-related content; and ads across its distribution network of venues, events, and websites. This segment also manages the development of strategic sponsorship programs, as well as develops, books, and produces custom events or programs for specific brands. It owns, operates, or leases entertainment venues in North America and internationally. The company was formerly known as Live Nation, Inc. and changed its name to Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. in January 2010. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

About Gamer Pakistan

Gamer Pakistan Inc. operates as an e-sports event promotion and product marketing company in Pakistan. It focuses on creating college, inter-university, and professional e-sports events for both men's and women's teams, primarily e-sports opportunities with colleges and universities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.

