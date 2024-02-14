Compound (COMP) Trading 10.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 14th. Compound has a market capitalization of $470.50 million and approximately $32.26 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Compound has traded up 10.8% against the dollar. One Compound token can currently be bought for $58.25 or 0.00112609 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00032350 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00019947 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00007159 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000093 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 62.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,077,630 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,077,629.95844423 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 57.46670222 USD and is up 0.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 459 active market(s) with $37,625,425.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

