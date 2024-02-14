Computershare Limited (ASX:CPU) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.40 Per Share

Computershare Limited (ASX:CPU – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 19th. This is a positive change from Computershare’s previous interim dividend of $0.30.

Computershare Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.30.

Insider Activity

In other Computershare news, insider Stuart Irving 57,895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. Company insiders own 9.55% of the company’s stock.

About Computershare

Computershare Limited provides issuer, employee share plans and voucher, business, communication and utilities, technology, and mortgage and property rental services. The company offers issuer services that include register maintenance, corporate actions, stakeholder relationship management, corporate governance, and related services; mortgage services and property rental, including tenancy bond protection services; and employee share plans and voucher services comprising administration and related services for employee share and option plans, and childcare voucher administration services.

