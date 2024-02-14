Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $410.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.97 million. Comstock Resources had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS.

Comstock Resources Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CRK opened at $7.47 on Wednesday. Comstock Resources has a 12 month low of $7.26 and a 12 month high of $13.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.70.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,991 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 37,475 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,926 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,289 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRK. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Johnson Rice cut shares of Comstock Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho cut shares of Comstock Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.29.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is based in Frisco, Texas.

