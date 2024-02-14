Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) PT Raised to $37.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Confluent from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Confluent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Confluent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Confluent from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.28.

Confluent stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.61. 935,833 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,702,069. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.70. The firm has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.08 and a beta of 0.69. Confluent has a fifty-two week low of $14.69 and a fifty-two week high of $41.22.

In other Confluent news, CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 3,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $63,401.05. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 110,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,075,134.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 4,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $79,415.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 127,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,383,673.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 3,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $63,401.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 110,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,075,134.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,140,213 shares of company stock worth $32,484,960. Company insiders own 22.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Confluent by 720.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 272,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,170,000 after purchasing an additional 239,232 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Confluent by 3,176.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 149,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,215,000 after purchasing an additional 145,391 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Confluent during the first quarter worth about $5,322,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Confluent in the first quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Confluent by 13.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

