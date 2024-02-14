COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Evercore ISI

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $28.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $27.00. Evercore ISI’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.20% from the company’s previous close.

CDP has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of COPT Defense Properties in a research report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of COPT Defense Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

CDP stock opened at $23.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -35.66, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 2.24. COPT Defense Properties has a 12 month low of $21.59 and a 12 month high of $26.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.79.

In other news, Director Lisa G. Trimberger sold 7,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total value of $187,456.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,669.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other COPT Defense Properties news, Director Steven D. Kesler sold 1,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total transaction of $43,731.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,051,002.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lisa G. Trimberger sold 7,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total transaction of $187,456.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,669.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COPT Defense, an S&P MidCap 400 Company, is a self-managed REIT focused on owning, operating and developing properties in locations proximate to, or sometimes containing, key U.S. Government (USG) defense installations and missions (referred to as its Defense/IT Portfolio). The Company's tenants include the USG and their defense contractors, who are primarily engaged in priority national security activities, and who generally require mission-critical and high security property enhancements.

