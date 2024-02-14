Cormark Comments on Algoma Steel Group Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ASTL)

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for Algoma Steel Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 8th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now expects that the company will earn $0.36 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.97. The consensus estimate for Algoma Steel Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.53 per share.
Algoma Steel Group Stock Performance
Shares of ASTL stock opened at $7.91 on Monday. Algoma Steel Group has a 52-week low of $6.34 and a 52-week high of $10.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $822.96 million, a PE ratio of 79.10 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.83.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Algoma Steel Group
Algoma Steel Group Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Algoma Steel Group’s payout ratio is presently 200.00%.
About Algoma Steel Group
Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.
