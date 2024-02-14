Cornerstone Advisors LLC Has $2.37 Million Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC trimmed its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 12.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 71,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Weik Capital Management grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 3.1% in the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 9,075 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 85.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 1.7% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 17,492 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 2.4% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 12,755 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of GM opened at $38.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.06 and a 200 day moving average of $33.17. General Motors has a twelve month low of $26.30 and a twelve month high of $43.63.

General Motors Increases Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. General Motors had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The business had revenue of $42.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. General Motors’s payout ratio is presently 4.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on GM. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of General Motors from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of General Motors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.55.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

